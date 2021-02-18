Related to this story
Celebrated actor Sally Field spoke virtually Tuesday night about her work and her life as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series of prominent speakers.
HIGH POINT — In a 911 recording, a High Point woman charged in the death of her 1-year-old son is heard begging someone to "please save my baby."
Former sweethearts James Spates and Vivian White lost track of each other over the years. Turns out, they both tried to find the other. Decades later, they reconnected and found out they were living practically right next door to each other.
Editor's note: As state legislators returned to Raleigh recently for their 2021 session, Winston-Salem businessman Don Flow shared the followi…
Guilford County and surrounding areas could see half an inch — or more — of ice Thursday.
Also, nursing home may not be on the "up and up" on visitation restrictions.
Dear Annie: I have been seeing the same man for 18 years. I say "seeing" because he is married. "Patrick" and I have been messing around toget…
Thousands remain without power in Guilford County after icy conditions toppled trees and power lines
The National Weather Service warns icy conditions could persist through early Sunday, with temperatures not expected to get above freezing until after 10 a.m. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday.
Missing Davidson County girl may be with sexual predator, officials say. Teen met person online, deputies say
A missing 14-year-old girl may be with a person she met online, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The forecast for Guilford County calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday. After easing during the late morning, the precipitation is expected to get worse by evening.