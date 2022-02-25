French homicides: A look at the case through the years

October 2011: Troy French tells family members his Hi-Point 9 mm handgun is missing.
January 2012: Whitley French begins classes at East Carolina University.
Feb. 3, 2012
n Troy and LaDonna French buy a car from the Nissan dealership on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.
n Whitley French returns to the family’s home at 791 Pinewood Road, in the Bethany community near Reidsville, for the first time since beginning classes at ECU.
n Hunter French calls his mother, LaDonna French, and says he plans to participate in a swim meet in Goldsboro.
n Whitley French visits Donald and Nancy Moseley, her maternal grandparents, who live across the road.
n Whitley, LaDonna and Troy French have a family dinner at their home.
n Whitley, LaDonna and Troy French attend a basketball game at Rockingham County High.
n Troy French texts Hunter and says he will pick him up in the morning.
n Troy French calls his mother and asks her to attend Hunter French’s swim meet with him.
n At 10:30 p.m. Whitley French goes to her room to go to bed.
Feb. 4, 2012
n At 1:25 a.m., Whitley French uses her cellphone and then turns it off.
n At 2:12 a.m., Whitley French calls 911 to report her parents as dead.
n At 2:28 a.m., Highway Patrol Trooper Richard Collie is the first to arrive at the French house.
n At 2:40 a.m., an ambulances take Whitley French to a hospital for treatment for a cut on her left arm and a burn on her chest.
n At 6:19 a.m., Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies execute their first search warrant.
n At 2:05 p.m., deputies execute a second search warrant.
n At 4 p.m., the bodies of Troy and LaDonna French are taken to the morgue.
n At 7:25 p.m. Deputies execute a third search warrant.
n At 10 p.m., deputies release the crime scene to the Moseleys, LaDonna French’s parents.
Feb. 5, 2012: Donald Moseley, Kathy Moseley Hayes and four friends clean the house. They give a neighbor the bullet-riddled closet door to burn.
Feb. 7, 2012: The French and Moseley families receive guests during visitation at Reidsville Christian Church.
Feb. 8, 2012: At 3 p.m., the funeral for Troy and LaDonna French is held at the church, and the couple is buried at Sharon Baptist Church.
Feb. 8, 2012: Police return to the crime scene and discover that it has been cleaned and the door destroyed.
Feb. 9, 2012: Deputies interview Whitley French.
Feb. 10, 2012: Deputies hold a re-enactment of the shootings at the house.
Feb. 15, 2012: Deputies search the French house.
Feb 28, 2012: Deputies search Troy and LaDonna’s wallet and purse.
March 1, 2012: The State Bureau of Investigation releases the results of trace gunshot residue tests to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
March 8, 2012: The SBI releases results of a firearm comparison.
March 29, 2012: Authorities collect footage from a security camera at McCollum’s Grocery Store, about 10 minutes from the crime scene.
May 2, 2012: Judge A. Moses Massey seals a search warrant.
May 2012: Sheriff’s office submits evidence to the State Crime Lab.
June 20, 2012: The FBI enhances copies of Whitley’s 911 call.
June 28, 2012: Deputies take new photos of Whitley French’s injuries to determine how well they have healed.
Oct. 3, 2012: The SBI releases DNA results to investigators.
Oct. 12, 2012: The SBI releases DNA touch results and other DNA results.
Oct. 29, 2012: Investigators meet with Kathy Moseley Hayes.
Oct. 30, 2012: Deputies hold a press conference to say that Troy and LaDonna French were killed with Troy’s 9 mm Hi-Point handgun and that DNA found near their bodies belongs to a man. Sheriff Sam Page announces Whitley and Hunter French and John Alvarez are ruled out as suspects.
Nov. 1, 2012: Judge Tony Grogan seals a search warrant.
Nov. 2012: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.
Dec. 2012: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.
Jan. 2, 2013: Sheriff Page sends a letter to outgoing Gov. Bev Perdue asking for a $5,000 reward because he says the case has gone cold.
Jan. 10, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.
Jan. 22, 2013: New Gov. Pat McCrory offers a $5,000 reward.
Jan. 31, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.
Feb. 4, 2013: Page holds a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the homicides and says no one has been ruled out as a suspect.
Feb. 28, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.
April 8, 2013: SBI returns DNA analysis to investigators.
May 7, 2013: SBI returns results of blood analysis.
July 15, 2013: The SBI returns analysis of trace hair samples.
Sept. 16, 2013: Whitley French is interviewed by Greenville-Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at ECU.
Dec. 12, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.
Dec. 15, 2013: Eden Police Department receives a cellphone believed to have been stolen from the French house.
Dec. 18, 2013: The sheriff’s office interviews witnesses regarding the cellphone.
Feb. 10, 2014: Deputies get a warrant to search the cellphone.
Feb. 10, 2014: Deputies search for shell casings at Paul Cockram’s house in Ridgeway, Va.
April 1, 2014: Whitley French and Shannon and Craig French are interviewed.
April 28, 2014: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.
May 6, 2014: Craig Blitzer wins the Republican primary to replace Phil Berger Jr. as the district attorney for Rockingham County. He is unopposed for the general election.
July 16, 2014: Hunter and Craig French are interviewed.
July 24, 2014: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.
Aug. 19, 2014: Deputies conduct a polygraph test on Kathy Moseley Hayes.
Aug. 20, 2014: Deputies conduct a polygraph test on Hunter French.
Oct. 21, 2014: The SBI returns evidence regarding the shell casings found in Ridgeway.
Oct. 31, 2014: Deputies receive a lab report concluding that John Alvarez is somehow related to DNA found at the crime scene.
Jan. 1, 2015: Blitzer is sworn in as the district attorney.
May 11, 2015: Detectives take DNA samples from Jose Alvarez Sr. and Jose Alvarez Jr.
May 13, 2015: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.
May 16, 2015: Whitley French and John Alvarez are married at Summerfield Farm.
May 18, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. moves to 2811 Cottage Place in Greensboro.
June 9, 2015: The SBI concludes that all five blood drops match Jose Alvarez Jr.’s DNA.
July 1, 2015: Deputies visit 2811 Cottage Place in Greensboro.
Aug. 17, 2015: DNA is returned from the State Crime Lab.
Aug. 25, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. surrenders himself at the sheriff’s office.
Aug. 25, 2015: Judge Ed Wilson seals a search warrant.
Aug. 26, 2015: Alvarez Jr. appears in Rockingham County District Court.
Sept. 8, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. is indicted.
Sept. 9, 2015: Judge Stan Allen seals a search warrant.
Sept. 28, 2015: Judge Susan Bray schedules a death-penalty hearing for Jan. 1 or later.
Nov. 30, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. appears before Judge Ed Wilson for an administrative hearing to consider how certain evidence will be handled.
