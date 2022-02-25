French homicides: A look at the case through the years

n At 10:30 p.m. Whitley French goes to her room to go to bed.

Feb. 4, 2012

n At 1:25 a.m., Whitley French uses her cellphone and then turns it off.

n At 2:12 a.m., Whitley French calls 911 to report her parents as dead.

n At 2:28 a.m., Highway Patrol Trooper Richard Collie is the first to arrive at the French house.

n At 2:40 a.m., an ambulances take Whitley French to a hospital for treatment for a cut on her left arm and a burn on her chest.

n At 6:19 a.m., Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies execute their first search warrant.

n At 2:05 p.m., deputies execute a second search warrant.

n At 4 p.m., the bodies of Troy and LaDonna French are taken to the morgue.

n At 7:25 p.m. Deputies execute a third search warrant.

n At 10 p.m., deputies release the crime scene to the Moseleys, LaDonna French’s parents.