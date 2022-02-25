 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French homicides: A look at the case through the years
0 Comments

French homicides: A look at the case through the years

  • 0

October 2011: Troy French tells family members his Hi-Point 9 mm handgun is missing.

January 2012: Whitley French begins classes at East Carolina University.

Feb. 3, 2012

n Troy and LaDonna French buy a car from the Nissan dealership on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

n Whitley French returns to the family’s home at 791 Pinewood Road, in the Bethany community near Reidsville, for the first time since beginning classes at ECU.

n Hunter French calls his mother, LaDonna French, and says he plans to participate in a swim meet in Goldsboro.

n Whitley French visits Donald and Nancy Moseley, her maternal grandparents, who live across the road.

n Whitley, LaDonna and Troy French have a family dinner at their home.

n Whitley, LaDonna and Troy French attend a basketball game at Rockingham County High.

n Troy French texts Hunter and says he will pick him up in the morning.

n Troy French calls his mother and asks her to attend Hunter French’s swim meet with him.

n At 10:30 p.m. Whitley French goes to her room to go to bed.

Feb. 4, 2012

n At 1:25 a.m., Whitley French uses her cellphone and then turns it off.

n At 2:12 a.m., Whitley French calls 911 to report her parents as dead.

n At 2:28 a.m., Highway Patrol Trooper Richard Collie is the first to arrive at the French house.

n At 2:40 a.m., an ambulances take Whitley French to a hospital for treatment for a cut on her left arm and a burn on her chest.

n At 6:19 a.m., Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies execute their first search warrant.

n At 2:05 p.m., deputies execute a second search warrant.

n At 4 p.m., the bodies of Troy and LaDonna French are taken to the morgue.

n At 7:25 p.m. Deputies execute a third search warrant.

n At 10 p.m., deputies release the crime scene to the Moseleys, LaDonna French’s parents.

Feb. 5, 2012: Donald Moseley, Kathy Moseley Hayes and four friends clean the house. They give a neighbor the bullet-riddled closet door to burn.

Feb. 7, 2012: The French and Moseley families receive guests during visitation at Reidsville Christian Church.

Feb. 8, 2012: At 3 p.m., the funeral for Troy and LaDonna French is held at the church, and the couple is buried at Sharon Baptist Church.

Feb. 8, 2012: Police return to the crime scene and discover that it has been cleaned and the door destroyed.

Feb. 9, 2012: Deputies interview Whitley French.

Feb. 10, 2012: Deputies hold a re-enactment of the shootings at the house.

Feb. 15, 2012: Deputies search the French house.

Feb 28, 2012: Deputies search Troy and LaDonna’s wallet and purse.

March 1, 2012: The State Bureau of Investigation releases the results of trace gunshot residue tests to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

March 8, 2012: The SBI releases results of a firearm comparison.

March 29, 2012: Authorities collect footage from a security camera at McCollum’s Grocery Store, about 10 minutes from the crime scene.

May 2, 2012: Judge A. Moses Massey seals a search warrant.

May 2012: Sheriff’s office submits evidence to the State Crime Lab.

June 20, 2012: The FBI enhances copies of Whitley’s 911 call.

June 28, 2012: Deputies take new photos of Whitley French’s injuries to determine how well they have healed.

Oct. 3, 2012: The SBI releases DNA results to investigators.

Oct. 12, 2012: The SBI releases DNA touch results and other DNA results.

Oct. 29, 2012: Investigators meet with Kathy Moseley Hayes.

Oct. 30, 2012: Deputies hold a press conference to say that Troy and LaDonna French were killed with Troy’s 9 mm Hi-Point handgun and that DNA found near their bodies belongs to a man. Sheriff Sam Page announces Whitley and Hunter French and John Alvarez are ruled out as suspects.

Nov. 1, 2012: Judge Tony Grogan seals a search warrant.

Nov. 2012: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.

Dec. 2012: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.

Jan. 2, 2013: Sheriff Page sends a letter to outgoing Gov. Bev Perdue asking for a $5,000 reward because he says the case has gone cold.

Jan. 10, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.

Jan. 22, 2013: New Gov. Pat McCrory offers a $5,000 reward.

Jan. 31, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.

Feb. 4, 2013: Page holds a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the homicides and says no one has been ruled out as a suspect.

Feb. 28, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the State Crime Lab.

April 8, 2013: SBI returns DNA analysis to investigators.

May 7, 2013: SBI returns results of blood analysis.

July 15, 2013: The SBI returns analysis of trace hair samples.

Sept. 16, 2013: Whitley French is interviewed by Greenville-Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at ECU.

Dec. 12, 2013: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.

Dec. 15, 2013: Eden Police Department receives a cellphone believed to have been stolen from the French house.

Dec. 18, 2013: The sheriff’s office interviews witnesses regarding the cellphone.

Feb. 10, 2014: Deputies get a warrant to search the cellphone.

Feb. 10, 2014: Deputies search for shell casings at Paul Cockram’s house in Ridgeway, Va.

April 1, 2014: Whitley French and Shannon and Craig French are interviewed.

April 28, 2014: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.

May 6, 2014: Craig Blitzer wins the Republican primary to replace Phil Berger Jr. as the district attorney for Rockingham County. He is unopposed for the general election.

July 16, 2014: Hunter and Craig French are interviewed.

July 24, 2014: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.

Aug. 19, 2014: Deputies conduct a polygraph test on Kathy Moseley Hayes.

Aug. 20, 2014: Deputies conduct a polygraph test on Hunter French.

Oct. 21, 2014: The SBI returns evidence regarding the shell casings found in Ridgeway.

Oct. 31, 2014: Deputies receive a lab report concluding that John Alvarez is somehow related to DNA found at the crime scene.

Jan. 1, 2015: Blitzer is sworn in as the district attorney.

May 11, 2015: Detectives take DNA samples from Jose Alvarez Sr. and Jose Alvarez Jr.

May 13, 2015: Investigators submit evidence to the SBI.

May 16, 2015: Whitley French and John Alvarez are married at Summerfield Farm.

May 18, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. moves to 2811 Cottage Place in Greensboro.

June 9, 2015: The SBI concludes that all five blood drops match Jose Alvarez Jr.’s DNA.

July 1, 2015: Deputies visit 2811 Cottage Place in Greensboro.

Aug. 17, 2015: DNA is returned from the State Crime Lab.

Aug. 25, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. surrenders himself at the sheriff’s office.

Aug. 25, 2015: Judge Ed Wilson seals a search warrant.

Aug. 26, 2015: Alvarez Jr. appears in Rockingham County District Court.

Sept. 8, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. is indicted.

Sept. 9, 2015: Judge Stan Allen seals a search warrant.

Sept. 28, 2015: Judge Susan Bray schedules a death-penalty hearing for Jan. 1 or later.

Nov. 30, 2015: Jose Alvarez Jr. appears before Judge Ed Wilson for an administrative hearing to consider how certain evidence will be handled.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Danielle Battaglia

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert