Friday letters

Legalize it

Medical marijuana?

Really, we’re still discussing this?

Californians approved medical marijuana with their Compassionate Use Act of 1996. So let’s check a few lessons learned by the early adopters over the last 26 years.

Where legislators stalled, voters approved legalization by ballot initiatives. Medical approval eventually turned into full legalization.

Colorado added jobs and increased revenue by making cannabis part of its agricultural and tourism strategies. California learned that if you overtax legal buyers they’ll go back to the black market. For those who wish to keep this evil out of state, it’s already here and, for the uninitiated, your parents’ weed has been changed forever by vape cartridges, which people can now smoke anywhere anytime with zero smell. Undetectable, inexpensive and easy to ship here from where it’s available.

Legalized market size? A recent U.S. News and World Report poll found 49% of Americans adults have tried it and 20% use it regularly. Please, elected officials, ask the voters to decide; if they approve, use the existing CBT store distribution channels, tax it reasonably and use this new revenue to supplement and increase public school funding.

Say no to medical marijuana. Instead skip it and go straight to legalization.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

This isn’t working

When the stars align (and they continue to do so) watch for the pattern.

It’s a dance you already know: Treading water waiting for the inspiration to make a wave. And I mean a real one, a throw-you-up-in-the-air-and-land-you-in-the-sand one. I’m all for progressives. However the fear and controlling tactics practiced by Democrats (yes, them, too) and Republicans are killing any hope for change.

I hate the system. The last few years have destroyed it all and I want to start over.

We need to retrain ourselves to have a need for cooperation and not such a need for dominance. What the hell is going on?

What I know of our faded heroes is that if you expect them to fix your problems they end up controlling you in more ways than you ever thought possible. Hiding intentions remains the largest deterrent to a healthy and thriving world for us all.

See, folks, we can rise, strong and determined, and fly without attacking, toward a nuance that could be a dream revealing itself, and just like that, we can bloom again.

Denise Landi

Greensboro

A model agency

Recently, I had the privilege of touring the Guilford County Family Justice Center in Greensboro, a collaborative, coordinated response to child abuse, domestic and sexual violence, and elder abuse. I came away awed and thankful.

With a small staff, the Family Justice Center has assembled onsite partners, including Cone Health, Legal Aid NC, Family Services of the Piedmont, Elon Law, the Children’s Law Center, Kellin Foundation, the Greensboro and High Point police, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. They provide numerous services such as medical care, emotional support and mental health services, emergency needs and support, criminal investigation, legal assistance, and shelter placement. The facility is equipped to administer basic services while providing a safe, secure and caring atmosphere.

The Greensboro facility opened in 2015, the High Point facility in 2018. Between the two, thousands of women, children and men have been served. Commissioner Kay Cashion had the vision and led the effort in establishing both centers, but it required the support of the county Board of Commissioners, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, and community partners for this important free service to be available for all who need it.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center has become a model for the country.

Willie Taylor

Greensboro

Wayward GOP

Is the Republican Party American or Russian? It espouses support for former President Trump in spite of his efforts to commit treason and have committed the same themselves.

Why are these Republicans even supported? Is the party trying to have a dictator? Are they power-hungry enough to give up their principles?

We don’t need Donald Trump to even get close to politics again. His poison message is a death knell to democracy. Why are Americans following him? If you’re following the conspiracy theories going around and the stuff that Republicans are feeding you, please get help and enter the real world. Our democracy is in peril and our only hope is to save it from the Republican obstruction.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit