FRIDAY'S BUDGET

  • 0

A1

*LEDE:  Landmark bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage is passed. (AP) 120922-gnr-nws-marriage

*DISPLAY:  STANDALONE: 'Spider-Man' seen in Greensboro. (WOODY) 120922-gnr-nws-worker

*School board allows controversial book to remain at Northern. (JESSIE w/ PHOTO) 120922-gnr-nws-book

*Association with Trump might not hurt precious few in 2024. (AP. 40 inches w/ PHOTO) 120922-gnr-nws-trump

A2

*THINGS TO DO

 ​

INSIDE 

*Fighting the power: Weeks before Moore County attack, another substation was hit. (TRIBUNE. 14 inches) 120922-gnr-nws-​​​attacks

*Stronger together: The 'humbling' lessons learned from the Moore County blackout​ (TRIBUNE. 32 inches w/ PHOTO) 120922-gnr-nws-outage-life

*Was a drag show to blame for Moore County substation attacks? Theories abound. (TRIBUNE. 14 inches) 120922-gnr-nws-outage-motive

*Professor's life devoted to 'her fellow man' earns her the state's top award. (TRIBUNE. 23 inches) 120922-gnr-nws-​pioneer

*The federal government has spent $2.5 billion trying to control feral hogs. So far, it hasn't worked. (AP. 34 inches w/ PHOTOS) 120722-gnr-nws-hogs

HALF-PAGE MODULE: 120122_CORONAVIRUS-OMICRON-ONE YEAR LATER

BRIEFS

*Drivers charged in fatal crash (STAFF); Small earthquake felt in mountain town. (TRIBUNE) 120922-gnr-nws-localbriefs

​ ​

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Man found shot Saturday has died, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.

