COVID-19 UPDATE: SATURDAY’s numbers
Number of N.C. cases: After a short period of COVID-19 cases trending downward, North Carolina was hit with another surge on Friday. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,954 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 134,766.
In Guilford County: According to state health officials, there were 82 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths since Friday. So far, 5,580 county residents have become infected and 156 have died.
N.C. deaths: Since Friday, 26 more state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. Overall, 2,160 people across North Carolina have succumbed to the respiratory disease.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,129 people sent to hospitals on Friday because of the coronavirus.
