Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations reach 3,800

Cone Health: There were 135 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,708 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,800 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 more than on Wednesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 303,866 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 281,905 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.6 million doses have been administered in that same time.