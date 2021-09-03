Friday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations reach 3,800

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 8,590 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 58,632 tests completed on Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 11.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 56,884 cases and 778 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,428 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,784 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 157 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 51,613 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 22,091 total cases and 298 deaths; Davidson County with 21,026 cases and 223 deaths; Forsyth County with 43,724 total cases and 464 deaths; Randolph County with 17,804 total cases and 260 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,631 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 135 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,708 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,800 people hospitalized on Thursday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 more than on Wednesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 303,866 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 281,905 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.6 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 39.48 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 171,123 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,328 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 641,725.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.