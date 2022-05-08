From Our Garden: How to maximize space in your garden

There’s something decidedly satisfying about continuous harvests from the garden. Whether it’s fresh lettuce in early spring, tomatoes and eggplant in summer, or berry-laden twigs for winter vases, there are a number of ways to ensure your garden is packed full of delicious and beautiful plants.

Finding new, creative or better ways to pack more color or edibles into our gardens is a challenge most gardeners will enthusiastically accept. Because, let’s face it — there’s nothing wrong with working a little smarter to gain some ground. So, with the big push for spring gardening swirling around us, I thought it a good time to take a look at methods for maximizing space in the home garden.

In the vegetable garden, thinking outside the box can go a long way when it comes to maximizing space. This could mean better planning, reconfiguring your plots or simply planting more of what you love. Whether you have a large garden plot or a single raised bed, rest assured that you can get more bang for your buck.

A row-planted vegetable plot is tidy, organized and easy to maneuver. But this traditional style of garden also has a lot of empty, un-planted real estate. Because row planting is spatially designed to leave room between crops for a rototiller to pass through, there ends up being a lot of bare earth between rows. Essentially, there’s just as much bare earth as there is cultivated earth.

If you subscribe to this traditional vegetable garden design, there are a few ways to maximize the empty space between your rows. Depending on what you’re growing, a vertical crop or companion planting would be a great way to use this vacant space. A perfect example of going vertical can be described within a conversation I recently had with a colleague.

Every year, my colleague plants potatoes in his home garden. He commented how he hates to waste so much space between his rows of potatoes and wondered how he might better use his garden plot. Planting something tall between his rows was a good solution — perhaps a trellis of peas in the spring, transitioning to corn later in the season? Either of these would still allow room to walk through and harvest.

Tall crops or vertically trellised crops are both options in certain situations. A teepee of peas or a wire panel of cucumbers would work nicely in a square foot garden plot, where the vertical crop could be surrounded by another low-growing edible like strawberries or zucchini. As long as you take into consideration the path of sunlight and accessible paths for harvesting, it only makes good sense to go vertical.

Another space-saving option for both row gardens and raised beds is companion planting. Many companion planting methods combine crops with symbiotic relationships, where one plant helps another because of their chemical makeup (think pest-deterring marigolds). Other companion planting methods are more geared toward physical structure, which is a great way to maximize space in the vegetable garden.

Three Sisters Garden is a great example of this. Of course, there are variations, but the Three Sisters consists of corn, beans and squash. The concept is that the corn grows tall, providing a natural trellis for the pole beans to climb. The squash is planted at the base of the corn, which helps to discourage weeds and hold in moisture to the soil.

Many of us plant blooming perennials, annuals and herbs around our vegetable garden to attract pollinators. Not only does this benefit pollination, but it also brightens up the rough edges of our vegetable garden and opens the door for cut flowers to be harvested. A vast variety of annuals can be tucked around the base of summer vegetables or planted alongside basil and eggplant.

Vines can be thrown into this mix to capitalize on the vertical real estate of your garden. Vines can be grown on an existing fence or trellised in the same manner you would peas or cucumbers. If you have a permanent garden structure, consider adding Lonicera sempervirens, our native honeysuckle. Annual vines such as cardinal climber, morning glory, nasturtium and mandevilla add continuous color.

Practicing succession planting also ensures you’re working to maximize your garden space. With fast growing crops like beans and radishes, you can plant the same crop in succession by starting a new round every few weeks. You can also stagger plantings of different crops to always ensure there is something coming along right behind something that’s ready to harvest.

Planting edibles amongst your landscape is also a fun and functional way to maximize space in your home garden. Blueberry bushes, strawberries and herbs are the perfect way to do this, as they can nestle into existing shrub and perennial beds.

Planter boxes, planter pouches and troughs are all clever ways to maximize space in your backyard, too. These types of planters can be mounted on the side of decks, walls, fences or even on the side of garden or storage sheds. Packed full of cascading and upright annuals, this type of element can add a ton of dimension to your garden space.

Don’t be afraid to get creative with how you plant your garden. Whether you have a courtyard patio or generous acreage, there’s always a way to get a little more out of the areas you chose to cultivate. If nothing else, remember that the more you plant, the less room there will be for weeds to grow.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line.