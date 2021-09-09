FUNYUN
Related to this story
Most Popular
I discovered I’d been hooked when I opened my banking app.
These dog breeds have the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Early Saturday, police identified the victim as 64-year-old Sheryl Ann Ward of Greensboro. The second person found dead was identified as 64-year-old Kerry Bruce Ward, also of Greensboro. Police did not say if the two were related or give a motive in the shootings.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired located one gunshot victim at 1:35 a.m.
Dear Annie: I am a 75-year-old woman in good health, and I've been married for 54 years. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and great-gr…
Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Some are wondering who would want the journalism dean job that Dean Susan King is leaving, given the political and donor influences that dominated the tenure fight over journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Others see the dean job as an opportunity to move UNC's Hussman School of Journalism and Media forward.
UNCG and athletics director Kim Record are parting ways early in a new college sports year.
Officers stopped a High Point man wanted for drug possession and found heroin, marijuana and a gun in the vehicle, according to a release from High Point police.
While some governors use virus aid to boost school choice, Cooper pays for extra school positions, tuition aid for college students
In the initial wave of COVID-19 relief funding, governors were given $3 billion with few strings attached but the expectation that it be used to help schools and colleges "most significantly impacted by coronavirus."