Gabby Black, Caldwell Academy

In seventh grade, we finally got to have lockers with doors instead of cubbies. What could be better than that? We also experienced the friendly competition of Odyssey, and we shouted our homeroom chants until we lost our voices.

In eighth grade, we traveled to Washington, where we bought one too many bucket hats, played a little too much Uno on the bus, and dabbed on the steps of the capital with Representative Mark Walker.

When ninth grade rolled around, we thought we were on top of the world. We were finally high schoolers! We could now wear shoes without backs, non-Lands’ End sweatshirts in class, and the exclusive-to-high school plaid skirt. Once again, we gained a lot of new classmates this year who brought so much joy and laughter into our lives. We also experienced oral exams for the first time during freshman year, but I won’t linger on that one.

In 10th grade, many of us earned our fish hats in Mrs. Roberts’ pre-calculus class after successfully completing the unit circle in under two minutes. This was also the year I was gifted my iconic nickname, Gibby, thanks to the boys in my Latin class. To end the year, we went to the drive-in to watch “Aladdin” as a class to celebrate completing sophomore year and becoming upperclassmen.