Gabby Black, Caldwell Academy

To my fellow graduates, congratulations! We finally made it to graduation day! For so many years, we’ve longed and looked forward to this day.
For the small group of us that have been at Caldwell for 13 years, we’ve seen 12 classes walk across this very stage. Our turn always seemed like it was so far away and that it couldn’t come soon enough, but here we are now.
When you’re in the middle of it, high school seems never-ending, like it will go on forever. Then, all of a sudden, you’ve taken your final literature test, turned in your final history project, and presented your senior thesis. You’ve checked every box besides walking across the stage.
Before you take the final step to close this chapter of your life and get your diploma, I thought I would remind you of some of the good times and memories we share.
It all started when we entered the doors of Munchkin Hall on the first day of kindergarten. If you were anything like me, you probably were clinging to your parents’ side and not planning on letting go any time soon. We had no idea of all the adventures that awaited us in those halls or the laughs that we would share between those walls.
In this year, we learned who Leo the lion was, the tune to “Soli Deo Gloria,” and the importance of keeping your shirt tucked in at all times.
In first grade, we sang our favorite songs with Mrs. Moore, including “Pharaoh, Pharaoh” and “Making Melodies in My Heart.”
During second grade, we learned about the Roman aqueducts, dressed up in togas, and had the best Friday enrichments ever.
In third grade, we memorized Romans 8:28 — using a robot voice, of course, because that’s way more fun. We also put on the medieval fair, tested our jousting skills and demonstrated our knowledge of the Dark Ages.
The highlight of fourth grade was the famous Renaissance fair where we posed at wax figures of our favorite Renaissance characters.
In fifth grade, we somehow managed to survive both the infamous map project and the Patrick Henry speech. We also endured a ridiculously hot day in Pamplin, Va., where we learned about the Civil War and practiced our military maneuvers.
When sixth grade came around, we could not have been more excited. We were finally a part of the Dialectic School, which meant some pretty exciting things, including getting to wear the two-button skirt — which was a pretty big deal for all the girls — getting to experience the legendary Coach Sizemore’s class, and gaining so many new class members who shortly turned into some of our best friends. We also got to go on the sixth-grade beach trip, where we ran around Fort Caswell playing games, fishing on the beach, and telling ghost stories.
In seventh grade, we finally got to have lockers with doors instead of cubbies. What could be better than that? We also experienced the friendly competition of Odyssey, and we shouted our homeroom chants until we lost our voices.
In eighth grade, we traveled to Washington, where we bought one too many bucket hats, played a little too much Uno on the bus, and dabbed on the steps of the capital with Representative Mark Walker.
When ninth grade rolled around, we thought we were on top of the world. We were finally high schoolers! We could now wear shoes without backs, non-Lands’ End sweatshirts in class, and the exclusive-to-high school plaid skirt. Once again, we gained a lot of new classmates this year who brought so much joy and laughter into our lives. We also experienced oral exams for the first time during freshman year, but I won’t linger on that one.
In 10th grade, many of us earned our fish hats in Mrs. Roberts’ pre-calculus class after successfully completing the unit circle in under two minutes. This was also the year I was gifted my iconic nickname, Gibby, thanks to the boys in my Latin class. To end the year, we went to the drive-in to watch “Aladdin” as a class to celebrate completing sophomore year and becoming upperclassmen.
We made some pretty amazing memories as juniors. We danced for hours on a dinner boat in Philly, serenaded our very own sweet Caroline when her song came on, and we even had tots on a yacht as Coach Bo would say. We walked the streets of Gettysburg at night and made friends with our favorite barista, Michael. We experienced homecoming for the first time. We survived projects like Density Detective and the junior thesis. And of course, we had the most memorable Rhetoric classes with Dr. Talbert. This included Eli being banished to work at Dr. T’s desk and Sydney’s reading of “Nana Upstairs, Nana Downstairs.” Unfortunately, this year was cut short, so we also had to experience and navigate online learning but like with everything this past year has thrown at us, we adapted and went with the flow.
Finally, we made it to our senior year, the one we’d been waiting for. We waved in our Hawaiian shirts on the first day of school. We painted the rock and our parking spaces. We enjoyed off-campus lunch, especially on Tuesdays. We dressed up for homecoming pictures despite not having a dance.
Our volleyball and swim teams won state championships. We had a nice two-week spring break. We slept over on the soccer field, even though we definitely struggled to put up our tents.
Finally, we got to spend a day off-campus doing escape rooms and playing laser tag. Although it was no trip to Italy, we still managed to have a good time together. While our senior year looked way different than anyone expected, we made it fun in our own way.
Now that I’ve reminded you of the past 13 years, I am going to encourage you for the next four.
Wherever you go and whatever you are doing, I know all 37 of you are going to bless those around you.
You have each blessed me every day I have been around you with your humor, sincerity, faith and love. You are all going to do amazing things over the next four years and for many more after that. I cannot wait to hear all about it!
Never forget the people that surrounded you here at Caldwell and how they helped you get to where you are today. I hope that you all will be lights for the Lord on each of your college campuses next year.
I want to leave you with one of my favorite Bible verses. I Thessalonians 5:23-24 says, “May God Himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul, and body be kept blameless at the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and He will do it.”
I pray you will all remember no matter where the Lord calls you, He will lead the way. He is bigger than anything you come up against. I’m so proud of you all and thankful for the amazing impact each of you had on my life. Congratulations, Class of 2021!
Gabby Black, valedictorian