Photos: East Forsyth girls beat Ragsdale, 53-48, in the first round of playoffs Walt Unks Feb 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's La'niya Simes leads the Eagles in transition in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at East Forsyth. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Trinity Hairston and Ragsdale's Moriah Simmons battle for a loose ball in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament, Tuesday. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's La'niya Simes and Ragsdale's Katarina Maros battle for a rebound in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament, Tuesday. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Katarina Maros sinks a basket under pressure from East Forsyth's Tovia Rooks (left) and Jaydn Hoover (00) in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament, Tuesday. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Jaydn Hoover pulls down an offensive rebound under pressure from Ragsdale's Katarina Maros in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Mya Patrick sinks a three pointer against East Forsyth in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Monay Galloway shoots from three-point range in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Monay Galloway drives for a layup under pressure from Ragsdale's Katarina Maros in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls basketball tournament. East Forsyth will play against Thursday against the winner of the Charlotte Independence-Northwest Guilford game. More results, Page B2. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Christian Atwater and East Forsyth's Destiny Long battle for a rebound in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth head coach Aaron Grier talks with La'niya Simes during a time out in the Eagles' 53-48 win over Ragsdale in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale head coach Ben Bradford shouts instructions to his team in their 53-48 loss to Ragsdale in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Erin Mackie shoots over East Forsyth's Trinity Hairston in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Jaydn Hoover (left) and La'niya Simes battle for a loose ball with Ragsdale's Alyssa Bradford in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls basketball tournament. East Forsyth will play against Thursday against the winner of the Charlotte Independence-Northwest Guilford game. More results, Page B2. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Christian Atwater shoots under pressure from East Forsyth's Karleigh N'diaye in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's La'niya Simes pulls down a defensive rebound under pressure from Ragsdale's Katarina Maros in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball Ragsdale's Alyssa Bradford shoots from three-point range against East Forsyth in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Monay Galloway pushes the ball upcourt in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Destiny Long guards Ragsdale's Alyssa Bradford in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Jaydn Hoover (left) and Monay Galloway pressure Ragsdale's Katarina Maros in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal Ragsdale East Forsyth girls baskeball East Forsyth's Tovia Rooks battles with Ragsdale's Christian Atwater in the Eagles' 53-48 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball tournament. Walt Unks, Journal 0 comments Walt Unks Author email Follow Walt Unks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Related to this collection Local Photos: East Forsyth girls beat Ragsdale, 53-48, in the first round of playoffs Updated 1 hr ago