Game week is here as 22nd-ranked Wake Forest gears up for VMI on Thursday night

Coach Dave Clawson enters his ninth season at 22nd-ranked Wake Forest this year and, before that, was a head coach at other schools. So he’s had experience with season openers.

Does he have a good feeling from one year to the next if his team is ready to go?

“I have no idea,” Clawson said with a slight smile as his Demon Deacons will open against VMI on Thursday at Truist Field at 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network). “I’ve had openers where you feel like your team is ready and so well prepared and then you just lay an egg. And other times you go into it and you are concerned with this or that and you execute like it’s your eighth game.”

The Demon Deacons have nine of 11 starters returning on offense and eight of 11 starters returning on defense.

Clawson said experience can be a big benefit to any team when it comes to opening games.

“You always expect pre-game jitters for the opener and you have those for every game,” Clawson said. “But openers are even more pronounced, but we have a veteran football team.”

The Demon Deacons will be facing VMI, which plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level and is coming off a 6-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Southern Conference. Since 2000 the Demon Deacons have won 16 straight against FCS opponents. FCS schools can offer a maximum of 63 scholarships while FBS schools have 85 scholarships.

“As I’ve said before we have 39 of our 85 scholarship players who are in their fifth, sixth or seventh year,” Clawson said. “So you look at all the accumulated starts in the O-line and the D-line and all the different positions, there’s a lot less unknowns going into this football game because of our experience.”

‘This is going to be Mitch’s game’

Quarterback Sam Hartman, who was ruled out after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure on Aug. 10, is still not available. Mitch Griffis, a redshirt freshman in his third season in the program, will make his first college start.

“This is going to be Mitch’s game,” Clawson said.

Clawson said if there is an advantage for Griffis is he’s been in the program awhile and knows what coordinator Warren Ruggiero needs from him.

“In terms of Sam Hartman, he has not been cleared yet,” Clawson said. “We feel he’s progressing well but this is a medical decision to be made by doctors. When they feel that it’s safe and appropriate then he will play. That hasn’t occurred yet and it’s completely up the doctors and a medical decision of when that happens.”

Tight end Blake Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor graduate who will also be a full-time starter for the first time in his career, says he’s seen some good things from Griffis.

“I think it’s been good,” Whiteheart said. “As he gets involved more and more that connection gets stronger. I don’t think there’s ever been a disconnect but the more we practice the more we are going to be.

“I think Mitch is a great quarterback and is doing a good job leading.”

Ryan Smenda will be missing on Thursday

For those that don’t remember linebacker Ryan Smenda was called for a very questionable targeting penalty in the Demon Deacons’ bowl win over Rutgers to end last season. Because that was his third targeting penalty of the season he missed the rest of that bowl game and is forced to miss Thursday’s opener.

Clawson hasn’t been upset about much this preseason but the fact that Smenda is missing the opener is a big deal.

“I just think it’s shameful that he’s not able to play in this game,” Clawson said. “It really is. Everybody you talk to that is in a leadership position will acknowledge that he did not commit the targeting. Yet, he missed 20 minutes of the bowl game and now will miss the first game of his senior year for a foul he didn’t commit.”

Clawson said Smenda can be in the stadium but he’s not allowed to dress for the game.

Not only did Clawson and Wake Forest appeal to the NCAA but the ACC also tried to get the ruling overturned.

“It bothers me so much that all the adults in the room couldn’t figure this out,” Clawson said. “What’s the right thing to do? Everyone acknowledges the right thing to do but nobody will make it happen. It’s not right, but I feel bad for Ryan.”

Short punts…

Clawson began his news conference on Monday afternoon on a somber note after the death of Greg Evans, who helped as a broadcasting engineer. Evans, a 2005 graduate of Wake Forest, died two weeks ago. “We are certainly one short today because Greg Evans was at every press conference last year,” Clawson said. “He was a very valuable member of our team and unfortunately he passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Greg and his family.”….

Clawson said he expects three true freshmen to play the entire season unless something drastic happens to running back Demon Claiborne, wide receiver Wesley Grimes and cornerback Zamari Stevenson. The redshirting rules are players can play in four games and retain a year of eligibility but those three are likely to play the entire season. “We are looking to play those three early,” Clawson said. “Now a lot of that will be special teams but those three we are projecting to play and be in the two and three deep (depth chart) and be on special teams.”…

Wake Forest announced its hall of fame class for 2022 last week with Cheyenne Woods (women’s golf), Ish Smith (basketball), former athletics director Ron Wellman and Bill Faircloth, whose title at Wake Forest includes player, assistant coach, guru and ‘Big Daddy.’ Faircloth, 80, has been a big part of the football program for as long as anybody can remember. “He’s just such a joy to be around and his knowledge of Wake Forest football and his genuine love for our players and our coaches is terrific,” Clawson said. “He’s been retired for a couple of years now and he still comes to practice every day and there’s nobody who loves the Deacs more than Bill Faircloth.”