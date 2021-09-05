Garden club keeps Charleston, W.Va., blooming for 100 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you’ve taken a stroll through Davis Park, noticed the plant boxes full of flowers in downtown Charleston, enjoyed the thousand daffodils that covered an entire side of Spring Hill Cemetery, or relaxed on a bench in Ruffner Park, then you have benefited from the quiet efforts of the Kanawha Garden Club — which entered its second century in August.

“Four women were sitting on the porch of the house that’s now owned by Brooks and Bobby McCabe on Staunton Road in 1921. And they decided to form a garden club,” said Jennie Ferretti, club historian and a former club president.

She rattled off the names: Julie Staunton Clay, Louise Schoonmaker Chilton, Margaret Ward McCabe — who eventually became the grandmother of public service commissioner and former state legislator Brooks McCabe, and Caroline Staunton Hill.

“They were all young. They were in their 20s,” she added.

It was June 23, 1921.

They were friends, the wives of some of the more prominent citizens of the Kanawha Valley at the time. And one of them was relatively new to town.

“I think it was inspired by Louise Chilton’s mother, who had been part of a garden club in Kingston, New York,” said club president Ditsy Keightley.