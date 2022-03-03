 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gardner-Webb women eliminate High Point
Gardner-Webb women eliminate High Point

CHARLOTTE -- The Gardner-Webb women's basketball team used a fourth-quarter surge to defeat High Point 55-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Tournament at the Bojangles Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

High Point's season ended at 16-14 overall. The Panthers shot 36.5% (19-for-52) in field-goal range, 19.0% (4-for-21) from 3-point range, and 57.9% (11-for-19) at the free throw line. The Panthers managed to score 28 paint points and 25 points from the bench.

Gardner-Webb (17-14, 13-5) shot 39.7% (23-for-58) from the field, 7.7% (1-for-13) from beyond the arc, and 61.5% (8-for-13) from the charity stripe. The 'Dogs capitalized off of 32 points in the paint, 18 points off of turnovers, and nine total fast-break points.

Jhessyka Williams led the G-W offense with 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Teammate Alasia Smith added 16 points and 13 rebounds, which marks her 14th double-double of the season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs will now move onto the semifinals to face top-seeded Campbell on Saturday at 6 p.m. 

