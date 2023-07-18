A native of Syracuse, N.Y. and longtime resident of Greensboro, N.C., Carol Louise Marty Garlington died following an extended battle with acute t-cell lymphoma treated primarily at Duke University. She has joined her husband, Aubrey Sam, who died nearly two years ago (Dec. 2021).

Both Carol, 83, and Aubrey, 90, were long-time Greensboro residents and professionals. Carol worked for many years as a librarian both at the public and private school level, which was capped off at Greensboro's Day School from which she retired. Her first full-time job, following earning a BA degree from Connecticut College, was as an analyst at Sloan Kettering's Cancer Institute in NYC. Carol later earned both a Bachelor of Arts (Biology) and an MLS (Master of Library Science) from Syracuse University. She then worked as a librarian for a series of public schools -all of which benefitted from a lifetime purpose of experiencing what was learned via life, work, and travel.

Carol's first international experience was during high school with an American Field Service (AFS) trip to Germany. She later lived extensively in Florence, Italy, along with Aubrey who was based there as a professor for several years at the Syracuse University program. Once they both retired, they enjoyed traveling to western Europe and beyond (Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and Australia). Carol was known as a wonderful cook and Italian chef, news and current events follower and a great mother. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where she volunteered for the Altar Guild and Celebration Choir. Both of her children, Meredith (Charlotte) and Jeremy (Atlanta), have formed complementary lives that observe and honor their mother's values.

Other family members include brother, Frederick Marty, sister, Elizabeth Fraser and sister-in-law, Virginia Marty and brother-in-law, Robert Fraser. Various nieces and nephews can be traced through both Carol and Aubrey with the former living primarily in the Northeast and the latter in Texas and the Southwest: Fred Marty, Kristina Marty, Stephen Fraser, Alison Fraser, Mary Jane Rudolph, Leslie Carol Young and Clay Mark Young.

A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on August 18th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ben Brafford Music Fund at Holy Trinity Church, 607 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, N.C., 27401 or the Greensboro Public Library Foundation, 219 N. Church Street, Greensboro, N.C., 27401.

The family wants to recognize and thank the WellSpring Nursing Staff for their kind and attentive care to both Carol and Aubrey.