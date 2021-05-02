Gary Pearce: Don't bet against Gov. McCrory becoming Sen. McCrory

It’s noteworthy that McCrory’s announcement didn’t mention Trump. You have to dig deep in his campaign website to find a mention of Trump. The former president is obviously a plus in the primary, but may be poison with independents in a general election.

Sen. Richard Burr, who is vacating the seat, got censured by North Carolina Republicans when he voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Paul Shumaker, an experienced Republican consultant who worked with both Sens. Burr and Thom Tillis, is handling McCrory’s Senate race. Shumaker can provide the skilled professional hand that McCrory lost when Jack Hawke died after the 2012 election.

If McCrory wins the primary, history favors him. Republicans have won the last four Senate races in North Carolina and six of the last seven. Since the two-party era began in 1972, Republicans have won 13 Senate races and Democrats, only four.

The last North Carolinian to be elected both governor (1960) and senator (1986) was Terry Sanford.

Now, I knew Terry Sanford. Terry Sanford is a hero of mine.

Pat McCrory is no Terry Sanford. But he could win Sanford’s old Senate seat next year — and be both a governor and a senator.

Gary Pearce was a reporter and editor at The ( News & Observer, a political consultant, and an adviser to Governor Jim Hunt (1976-1984 and 1992-2000). He blogs about politics and public policy at www.NewDayforNC.com.