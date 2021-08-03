 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Woodland
0 Comments

Gary Woodland

  • 0
3M Open Golf

Gary Woodland at the 3M Open in July.

PGA Tour victories

4

Best 2021 finish

Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking

No. 71

FedEx Cup points

No. 119

Notable

Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour.

 He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News