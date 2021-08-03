Gary Woodland Aug 3, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Woodland at the 3M Open in July. Craig Lassig, Associated Press PGA Tour victories4Best 2021 finishFifth at Wells Fargo ChampionshipWorld rankingNo. 71FedEx Cup pointsNo. 119Notable• Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour.• He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 3 hrs ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.