Gasoline spill in North Carolina worse than first reported

CHARLOTTE — A crack in the wall of a gasoline pipeline caused more than a million gallons to spill in a North Carolina nature preserve, more than four times the size a company initially reported, a report filed to the state said.

In September, Michael Regan, then-secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, said 273,000 gallons of gasoline spilled in Mecklenburg County’s Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville. In August, the county had reported 63,000 gallons were spilled. Huntersville is approximately 15 miles north of Charlotte.

But Colonial Pipeline reported to regulators Wednesday that the estimated amount of gasoline released from the underground pipeline was 1,119,982 gallons.

Regan was selected by then-President-elect Joe Biden to become head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He would be the first Black person to head the agency.

On Thursday, state officials said they ordered Colonial Pipeline in November to recalculate how much gasoline was released. The order came after state staff found the company “significantly underestimated the volume of gasoline released from the spill,” according to a state Department of Environmental Quality news release.