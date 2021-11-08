Gaston County lawmaker now known for Jan. 6 protest

A year later, Loftis, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard who retired in 2010, found himself thousands of miles from home. He was, he has said, in charge of the morale, welfare, training and more of 180 soldiers at Camp Anaconda near the Tigris River in Iraq and received a Bronze star.

In a Facebook post where Loftis said he had been at the “Stop the Steal Rally” in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, he noted that he was close enough to the Capitol to be tear-gassed before it was breached. He also alluded to his time in the military.

“My Oath of Enlistment has the phrase ‘both foreign and domestic,’” he wrote in a now-deleted post reported by WRAL. “We didn’t think it would actually be domestic.”

Around the end of his term in 2012 — the last time he served on the county commission — more signs of Loftis as a culture warrior started to appear. Speaking at a forum about a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage in North Carolina, Loftis made his position clear.

“I have a Defense of Marriage Act sign in my yard,” Loftis said at the time. “I believe marriage between one man and one woman can impact our society greater than anything else we can do.”