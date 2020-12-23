Gather your household for an age-old Norwegian tradition this holiday season: making lefse

"I might try it and it might be a little different," she says.

Strong, the cookbook author, first learned to make lefse with her Grandma Adeline, a woman born and raised in North Dakota who ended up working in a lefse factory in Seattle after moving to the area.

Strong's paternal grandmother died in 2008 before she had a chance to "ask her to start telling me her stories." Afterward, Strong made a concerted effort to make a lasting connection through baking with Grandma Adeline.

"She was my only grandma left, and if I had to go through that regret-laced pain again, I couldn't bear it. She and I had been really close growing up and I have photos of baking lefse specifically when I was a tiny child," Strong says.

Strong is an expert when it comes to Scandinavian baking recipes and says there are "probably as many recipes [for lefse] out there as there are families."

"I am not so hung up on whether it's the most authentic to use potato flakes or mashed, it's what evokes the feeling in a family and what it is in a family, and how it helps a person share their heritage and their heart with the recipient. When it comes to Scandinavian baking, it's all about the feeling," Strong says.