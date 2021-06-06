Gathering again? Gifts to wow and thank your host

The weather has warmed up, a lot of vaccines have gotten into a lot of arms, and many of us are getting ready to gather with friends (following all CDC safety guidelines) for the first time in well over a year.

And a special warm-weather get-together calls for a special gift. There never has been, or ever will be, anything wrong with a bouquet of flowers or a bottle of nice wine, but I’m wanting to step it up a notch in the host-hostess gift department. There are so many ways to be thoughtful in your gift-giving; just take a few moments to reflect on your hosts and think outside the usual.

For the cook

Food that speaks to where you live or are coming from is fun for recipient and giver alike. If you hail from Wisconsin, bring an assortment of the state’s cheeses. Bourbon from Kentucky, maple syrup from Vermont, a crate of peaches from Georgia, boiled peanuts from South Carolina. I have brought bagels and salmon from NYC to many homes outside the city.

Other thoughts: a special bottle of extra virgin olive oil or aged balsamic vinegar, or a set of hot sauces for spice lovers, like the eye-catchingly designed sets from Clark & Hopkins, which feature sauces from around the world. Perhaps an assortment of fresh herbs in pretty planters to put on a windowsill.