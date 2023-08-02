Gears & Guitars is about to kick it into tenth gear as the annual cycling and music festival is back for its 10th year in downtown Winston-Salem.

This year's festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is happening a month earlier than years' past. Although the timing may be a little different, the atmosphere and festivities won't be.

Originally created around the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the weekend-long event has shifted gears from being just a bike race to a city-wide celebration complete with live music, local vendors and a little bit of racing in between. Oh yeah, and it's all for free.

Ray Boden, race and event director for Gears & Guitars, was able to enlist a handful of nostalgic alternative rock bands — Cracker, Nine Days, Soul Asylum and Dishwalla — for Friday and Saturday evening performances in the Coalpit at Bailey Park.

The fun starts Friday night at 7 p.m. in two locations. The first is on Fourth Street with the "Streets of Fire" race, an all-out four-block sprint where the fastest of them all wins an impressive $1,500 purse. The second is at the Coalpit where Cracker and Nine Days will put the guitar part of the festival into gear.

Saturday will see longer road races down to Lake Thom-A-Lex in the morning and criterium, or lapped, races around Bailey Park in the afternoon. All riders will be back in time to enjoy another night's worth of music from Soul Asylum and Dishwalla.

Local groups Wafer Thin, The Hollirockets and Dead Drag Moon will also be performing during a Sunday afternoon afterparty.

For more information about the schedule of events or racing maps, visit winstonsalemcycling.com.

Cracker one of four bands headlining Gears & Guitars

As they do most summers, Cracker is on tour nationwide. And like every summer, they are bringing a piece of home with them.

Driving from venue to venue, with festivals and solo shows in mixed in with performances with his surrogate family, Cracker frontman and co-founder David Lowery likes to travel with at least one member of his real family.

Sometimes his kids join him, sometimes it's his wife, but often the one with the freest schedule is his dog Gypsy, who tagged along with Lowery on a 14-hour drive from their home in Athens, Ga., to a show in Albany, N.Y. last month.

At the start of his long drive, Lowery spoke a lot about how his sound has changed since the beginning of his career nearly 40 years ago.

"Back in the Camper Van Beethoven days I liked a lot of garage rock," Lowery said of the still-touring indie band he helped form in Redlands, Calif., in 1983. "Especially the West Coast thing that happened as it went from garage rock to hippie psychedelia. Then as Camper went on, we got a little more grandiose, partly because originally we were playing for punk and rock audiences, then we got kind of hippie and then a little stadium rock.

"But then as it came to Cracker, I was like, 'Well, I feel like playing more rootsy stuff,'" Lowery said. "As Cracker evolved, we always had a country element, really embracing sort of roots and Americana stuff."

Even now with Lowery's solo works, which are only available via purchase on his website and not on streaming platforms until 2024, his sound comes from a very eclectic source of influences. While some listeners may not consider his later work experimental in the traditional sense — quite an oxymoron — it was for him.

"Many of my tracks on the solo record are experimental and to me that's a great creative improvement," said Lowery, who teaches a class at the University of Georgia called "Business Fundamentals as Applied to the Music Industry." "Sometimes a song will be about the lyrics and not the music. You know, I'm just going to cram in phrases the way Bob Dylan would, that you couldn't do in a rock song, like just try and sing incredibly awkward, long sentences."

Lowery and Cracker won't be performing any songs like that at Gears & Guitars as they will focus mostly on legacy hits from the '90s like "Low" and "Teen Angst (What The World Needs Now)."

While some of the songs may sound more punky or more twangy than others, Lowery confirms they are there to "just straight-up rock."