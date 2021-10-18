Genetic testing might be fun, but what is NC law enforcement doing with your results?

Moore uses GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA for her searches. GEDmatch has around 1.5 million users, and Family Tree DNA has about 1.25 million users.

But the portion Moore has access to is far smaller.

Concerned about privacy issues, Moore said she would work only with databases that allow people to opt-in or opt-out of having their DNA used by law enforcement.

"If you do this, if you put your DNA in the two databases, we can use it for law enforcement," Moore said. "So if you're not comfortable with that, you shouldn't put it in those databases or you should opt-out of law enforcement matching options."

Moore dismissed other privacy concerns — such as employers or life insurance companies using a person's DNA against them — are just fear-mongering.

"There's also a lot of perceptions about what we do, so I spent a lot of time trying to educate, so people understand I'm not digging into anyone's DNA," Moore said. "They're not looking at their health conditions. I can't — I don't get access to their actual DNA file or code."

Moore said what she receives is a list of people who match a suspect's DNA.

The list includes whatever a person puts as their name and their email address.