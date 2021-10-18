Genetic testing might be fun, but what is NC law enforcement doing with your results?

Genetic testing kits give users a fun look into the past.
But what could be at stake in the future is cause for concern among privacy advocates.
When people think of genetic testing kits, they typically think of companies like 23andMe or Ancestry.com.
These companies allow you to spit into a tube and mail off your DNA-rich saliva. They report back with information about who your family is, where they're from, famous relatives and, with an upgrade, genetic markers indicating possible diseases you may have inherited.
This alone concerns organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union.
Vera Eidelman, staff attorney for the ACLU's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, said people need to think about the wealth of information they're giving up.
She said DNA testing could expose family secrets, adoptions, infidelities, early risk of mortality and diseases that a couple could pass to their children.
"All of that information is quite personal and sensitive," Eidelman said.
Enough so that 23andMe warns consumers to think about the possible implications of using their product and what that would mean for their lives.
Concerns don't stop there. Once a person receives their DNA results from genetic testing companies, they have the option to upload those results into public DNA databases like Family Tree DNA and GEDmatch.
Investigators have been partnering with Parabon NanoLabs in Reston, Virginia, to match DNA found at crime scenes to DNA found in the public databases.
When officers in North Carolina find DNA at crime scenes, they typically take the sample to the State Crime Lab and have scientists search a federal DNA database known as the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, to see whether it matches that of someone law enforcement has come across before.
If they don't get a hit, they can look for a close relative, such as a sibling, but that's it. That's considered a familial DNA search.
Attorney General Josh Stein said authorities began using this type of search two years ago but have not yet been successful.
If CODIS comes back with nothing, the DNA is useful to tell officers only whether the suspect is a male or female.
But CeCe Moore of Parabon NanoLabs takes DNA profiles left at crime scenes and searches public databases for matches.
Ancestry.com, 23andMe and My Heritage DNA bar law enforcement from use, Moore said.
However, users of those services often upload the results to public DNA databases, opening up a wider field to finding family members.
Moore said genetic genealogy isn't held to the same laws as familial DNA testing because it's done with DNA that was voluntarily uploaded into public databases and not DNA taken by law enforcement.
Moore uses GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA for her searches. GEDmatch has around 1.5 million users, and Family Tree DNA has about 1.25 million users.
But the portion Moore has access to is far smaller.
Concerned about privacy issues, Moore said she would work only with databases that allow people to opt-in or opt-out of having their DNA used by law enforcement.
"If you do this, if you put your DNA in the two databases, we can use it for law enforcement," Moore said. "So if you're not comfortable with that, you shouldn't put it in those databases or you should opt-out of law enforcement matching options."
Moore dismissed other privacy concerns — such as employers or life insurance companies using a person's DNA against them — are just fear-mongering.
"There's also a lot of perceptions about what we do, so I spent a lot of time trying to educate, so people understand I'm not digging into anyone's DNA," Moore said. "They're not looking at their health conditions. I can't — I don't get access to their actual DNA file or code."
Moore said what she receives is a list of people who match a suspect's DNA.
The list includes whatever a person puts as their name and their email address.
Moore is able to cast a wider net on her DNA searches and find more distant relatives.