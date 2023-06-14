MOUNT VERNON STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

Makes about 2 quarts

3 pounds fresh strawberries, thinly sliced

1 1/4 cups sugar, divided, plus more as needed

3 cups heavy cream

3 cups half-and-half

Stir together the strawberries and 1/2 cup of the sugar. Set aside, stirring occasionally, to dissolve the sugar.

Scald the cream (bring just below the boiling point), remove from the heat and add the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, stirring to dissolve. Blend in the half-and-half.

Coarsely mash the strawberries, either by hand or in a food processor, and then combine with the cream and half-and-half, stirring well. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

When ready to freeze, stir the mixture and add more sugar, if desired. Freeze in an ice-cream machine according to the manufacturer's directions.

— "Dining with the Washingtons: Historical Recipes, Entertaining and Hospitality from Mount Vernon" edited by Stephen A. McLeod (The University of North Carolina Press, $33.25)