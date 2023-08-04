PLEASANT GARDEN — Georgia Jane Kirkman Kimel, 83, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Pleasant Garden UMC. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
GEORGIA JANE KIRKMAN KIMEL
