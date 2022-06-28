Georgia Tech spring 2022 graduates announced

ATLANTA, GA (06/24/2022)-- The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
Alison Burge of Gibsonville - Bachelor of Science in chemical and biomolecular engineering with high honors
Carver Forbes of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors
Krishna Kumar Ganesh of Jamestown - Master of Science in analytics
Roderick Gray of Greensboro - Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering
Valerie Kay of Summerfield - Master of Science in chemical engineering
Melissa Kobrin of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering with highest honors
Sohan Mugi of High Point - Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering with honors
Jiachen Ren of Greensboro - Master of Science in computer science
William Steen of Greensboro - Master of Science in aerospace engineering
Andra Taylordean of Summerfield - Bachelor of Science in civil engineering with high honors
Yuxuan Yan of Greensboro - Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high honors