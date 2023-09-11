The News & Record corrects errors in its news columns that come to its attention. It also publishes appropriate clarifications. Please call 336373-7064 to report items that need correction.
Getting it right
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
Given that NC Central will be traveling west to meet UCLA in a week, the bus ride of about 40 miles to face North Carolina A&T in the rene…
The new location at 4053 Wilson Road, across from Tanger Outlets, will more than triple McKay's previous capacity for used books and media.