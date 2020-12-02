Getting it Right

Philanthropist Royce Reynolds has a building in his name at Greensboro College. The name of the school was incorrect in an article on Page A7 on Wednesday.
Guilford County has had 311 cases per 10,000 residents since the pandemic began, with 239 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
GREENSBORO — Multiple charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fatal crash on an interstate in North Carolina that investiga…
Hinton switched from quarterback to wide receiver his final year at Wake Forest in 2019, and he caught 73 passes for 1,001 yards and four touchdowns.
MADISON - After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2001, Barry Joyce grew concerned about those in the community who did not hav…
GREENSBORO — A woman was in custody late Monday after a string of crimes in which a homeowner was shot, a car and firearm stolen, and a conven…
Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.
The charges come after authorities say Brown shot a homeowner, stole a car and firearm and robbed a convenience store.
The cluster at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., affected nine staff members and 15 students, according to the state report. However, school officials have disputed those numbers, saying that only two staff members and eight students were affected.
Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to a report of a firearm being discharged at 626 Guilford College Road and found Brandon Jaquay Crawford with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.
If you're eligible, you can get money from the state to help offset costs associated with parenting during the pandemic.
"If you're 17 or 18 and you're using a gun, just three or four years ago, you were probably in middle school," Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said. "How do you get from middle school to carrying a gun and willing to shoot people?"
