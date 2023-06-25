The News & Record corrects errors in its news columns that come to its attention. It also publishes appropriate clarifications. Please call 336373-7064 to report items that need correction.
Getting it right
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers in that area could be in the dark for hours tonight, according to Duke Energy, which estimated power would be restored at 1 a.m. Thursday.
“Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concl…
"But to critique and analyze something in unnecessary detail I just watched on TV while lying on the couch, I most certainly have the credentials."
A 39-year-old man died at the scene of the crash.
"Someone messed with the wrong creek," Ian Greene says.