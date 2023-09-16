The News & Record corrects errors in its news columns that come to its attention. It also publishes appropriate clarifications. Please call 336373-7064 to report items that need
Getting it right
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning by a 34-10 vote to de-annex 973 acres off Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The fun starts Monday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
He teaches Spanish to first-graders in Greensboro. Now he's the first Latino educator to become Guilford schools' teacher of the year
As confetti and streamers rained down around Jhonatan Marin Mesa during Guilford County Schools’ annual Celebration of Excellence on Thursday,…
Summerfield developer contributed $27K to N.C. Sen. Berger, sponsor of de-annexation bill that would pave way for 1,000-acre project
A spokesman for Berger said the Senate majority leader "does not even allow policy matters and campaign contributions to be discussed in the s…
Vice President Kamala Harris brings the "Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour" to N.C. A&T on Friday.