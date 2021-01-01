Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont praised for adapting programs during pandemic

Carolyn Brickey, who serves on the organization's executive board, said her youngest granddaughter, who is a Daisy Girl Scout, recently attended a troop meeting virtually.

“She couldn't wait to call me and tell me all about it," Brickey said. "She was so happy to see her friends and to be doing fun things and earning patches and badges.”

Brickey, a troop leader, said she has been asked several times why she is so involved with Girl Scouts.

“It is a passion of mine. ... I love what this organization stands for in preparing young girls to be independent and know they can do anything they set their minds to do," Brickey said. "We have girls doing all sorts of projects for their communities that continue long after the girls have moved on in their lives.”

Lane said that she feels inspired by Girl Scouts who live their values and pull together to lead service projects and give back to their communities.

“Here we focus on building community and sisterhood, appreciating everyone’s unique value, and supporting one another through tough times,” Lane said.