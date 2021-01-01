Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont praised for adapting programs during pandemic

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont leaders believe, now more than ever, that the nonprofit needs to continue to help girls develop courage, confidence and character.
Lane Cook, the group's chief executive officer, said that the pandemic has created many challenging circumstances.
“With school closures and the threat of learning loss; disrupted routines and the isolation that comes with social distancing; the pain and reckoning with racial injustice; and financial hardship and personal stress impacting mental health and well-being, Girl Scouts is up to facing all these challenges,” Cook said.
Throughout this year, the organization has heard how important it has been to girls and families. Three times a day, five days a week (and Saturday mornings), the group goes live on Facebook, delivering a variety of Girl Scout activities to members. Activities range from knot tying and making bird feeders to campfire chats and family game nights.
Girl Scouts started offering ways for girls to engage and explore from home when meeting in-person was not an option. The organization is committed to giving girls a familiar bond, educational resources and meaningful entertainment.
When summer approached and in-person camping was no longer a safe option, Girl Scouts offered three-day and five-day virtual summer “camp” options, as well as daily badge workshops. During a time when some parents wanted to limit screen time, Girl Scouts created Kamp Kits that were mailed to homes and included more than 30 hours of screen-free activities.
Carolyn Brickey, who serves on the organization's executive board, said her youngest granddaughter, who is a Daisy Girl Scout, recently attended a troop meeting virtually.
“She couldn't wait to call me and tell me all about it," Brickey said. "She was so happy to see her friends and to be doing fun things and earning patches and badges.”
Brickey, a troop leader, said she has been asked several times why she is so involved with Girl Scouts.
“It is a passion of mine. ... I love what this organization stands for in preparing young girls to be independent and know they can do anything they set their minds to do," Brickey said. "We have girls doing all sorts of projects for their communities that continue long after the girls have moved on in their lives.”
Lane said that she feels inspired by Girl Scouts who live their values and pull together to lead service projects and give back to their communities.
“Here we focus on building community and sisterhood, appreciating everyone’s unique value, and supporting one another through tough times,” Lane said.
Madison Vance, who is in her fifth year of being a Girl Scout, said she “loves doing online badges because it gives her something to do and learn something new.” She said: “The virtual summer camp let me hang out online with other Girl Scouts like I was there.”
Tracy Vance, a longtime Girl Scout, is Madison’s mom and has volunteered for 23 years. She said that Girl Scouts has always provided her with amazing opportunities and that she loves seeing what the council has provided during these challenging times for girls to continue to learn and grow.
Lane pointed out that the life-changing leadership experiences in Girl Scouts can have positive ripple effects throughout girls’ lives in their education, relationships and beyond.
In the past six years, Girl Scouts collectively earned more than 20 million badges. To extend the opportunity for more girls to experience Girl Scouts, the group offers families assistance with costs associated with the programs.
“We will continue to provide girl-led, girl-only programming in the core areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), the outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship,” Lane said.
Ruth D. Anderson, PhD, can be reached at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.