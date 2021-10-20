glet - Barry Weed

Disappointed

My wife and I were excited to know that the Tanger Center was finally going to open and we could begin to enjoy the Broadway Series that we purchased. However, we had a conflict in our schedule and we were not able to attend "Wicked." I attempted to call and email customer service and never received a call back or a response. I then went to the box office and stood in line for 30 minutes and moved up two spots. I finally left with several people still in front of me.