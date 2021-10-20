glet - Barry Weed

Disappointed
My wife and I were excited to know that the Tanger Center was finally going to open and we could begin to enjoy the Broadway Series that we purchased. However, we had a conflict in our schedule and we were not able to attend "Wicked." I attempted to call and email customer service and never received a call back or a response. I then went to the box office and stood in line for 30 minutes and moved up two spots. I finally left with several people still in front of me.
What a shame that such a beautiful venue has no customer service. I applaud the Tanger family for their generosity and benevolence they have provided Greensboro. Would it be too much to ask for the city to provide the support to make the Performing Arts Center a first class operation?
Barry Weed
Greensboro