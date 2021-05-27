glet - Bill Wallace

Good gun news

"Guns don't kill people ...". This sop that is employed to deflect any responsibility on behalf of firearms manufacturers/dealers after mass shooting incidents is obvious in its contorted logic and insidious in its banality. Of course guns don't kill people, they just make it extremely easy for some whack-job hell-bent on wreaking havoc to snuff out multiple lives before the police can arrive to stop the carnage.

But there's good news on the horizon: States are quietly enacting laws that will make the process of buying guns subject to more stringent background checks that will apply to all gun sales, commercial or private. This is happening because the gun manufacturers suddenly had an attack of social conscience and requested that changes be made. They have also agreed to make restitution to victims' families in future mass shooting events.

Sensing the shifting winds and also wanting to do the right thing, gun dealers have volunteered to contribute a substantial portion of their profits to help fund anti-gun violence efforts, including a buy-back program of assault rifles.

That buzzing sound you hear is your alarm clock, telling you it’s time to wake up and forget this preposterous nightmare.

Bill Wallace

High Point