glet - Blairton Hampton - friday, 062422

High blood pressure is a top risk factor for stroke, heart attack and heart failure. About 2.8 million North Carolina adults have been diagnosed with high blood pressure. This especially true in minority neighborhoods.
North Carolina should invest in community based programs that help people manage their blood pressure. There are a lot of community education and engagement programs that work.
As a board member of the Guilford Heart Association, I have attended a few of the Hair, Heart and Health community impact events in the Triad where local barber shops and beauty shops are helping to make health conversations happen. They are focused on helping people check their blood pressure right there in the barber shops and make sure they can direct clients to accurate health information and resources.
Investing in prevention not only decreases unnecessary suffering, but also reduces health care for everyone.
Blairton Hampton
Elon