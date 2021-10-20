glet - Brad Schamp friday 10/22

Then vs. now

Why is it that Republicans, who once claimed:

That they respected police and were for law and order, now support the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?

That elections were fair for more than 200 years; now elections are rigged?

That gun law reforms wouldn't work because criminals will ignore the law, now believe women will comply with a ban on abortion?

That “big government” should stay out of local matters, now dictate classroom protocols for local school districts?

That bakeries could decide whether to serve a gay couple, now bar a cruise line from requiring vaccines for travel?

That in 2017 deficits didn’t matter (as they ran up nearly $8 trillion in debts) but now deficits are bad?

That football players taking a knee was unacceptable free speech, but now that violently threatening school board members is a First Amendment right?

That they are “pro-life,” but intentionally expose school-age children to an international pandemic?

That unfunded tax cuts in 2017 were a great idea, but paid-for middle class tax cuts in 2021 are not?