glet - Brad Schamp friday 10/22

Then vs. now
Why is it that Republicans, who once claimed:
That they respected police and were for law and order, now support the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?
That elections were fair for more than 200 years; now elections are rigged?
That gun law reforms wouldn't work because criminals will ignore the law, now believe women will comply with a ban on abortion?
That “big government” should stay out of local matters, now dictate classroom protocols for local school districts?
That bakeries could decide whether to serve a gay couple, now bar a cruise line from requiring vaccines for travel?
That in 2017 deficits didn’t matter (as they ran up nearly $8 trillion in debts) but now deficits are bad?
That football players taking a knee was unacceptable free speech, but now that violently threatening school board members is a First Amendment right?
That they are “pro-life,” but intentionally expose school-age children to an international pandemic?
That unfunded tax cuts in 2017 were a great idea, but paid-for middle class tax cuts in 2021 are not?
That measles vaccinations were responsible citizenship, but COVID inoculations are tyranny.