 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Brad Schamp friday 10/22
0 Comments

glet - Brad Schamp friday 10/22

  • 0

Then vs. now

Why is it that Republicans, who once claimed:

That they respected police and were for law and order, now support the Jan. 6 insurrectionists?

That elections were fair for more than 200 years; now elections are rigged?

That  gun law reforms wouldn't work because criminals will ignore the law, now believe women will comply with a ban on abortion?

That “big government” should stay out of local matters, now dictate classroom protocols for local school districts?

That bakeries could decide whether to serve a gay couple, now bar a cruise line from requiring vaccines for travel?

That in 2017 deficits didn’t matter (as they ran up nearly $8 trillion in debts) but now deficits are bad?

That football players taking a knee was unacceptable free speech, but now that violently threatening school board members is a First Amendment right?

That they are “pro-life,” but intentionally expose school-age children to an international pandemic?

That unfunded tax cuts in 2017 were a great idea, but paid-for middle class tax cuts in 2021 are not?

That measles vaccinations were responsible citizenship, but COVID inoculations are tyranny.

That they pledge allegiance to our Constitution, now advocate for secession?

Everyone must hold our politicians accountable! Vote!

Brad Schamp

Archdale

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News