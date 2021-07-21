glet - Bruce Bower - wednesday 7/21

Medical marijuana
Marijuana grows naturally, has had a variety of useful benefits dating back hundreds of years and after being gradually legalized by states throughout the U.S., is now being considered for medical use in North Carolina. That said, the good news in reading your article about the N.C. Compassionate Care Act is that there is bipartisan support, so regardless of your personal beliefs, this alone should be cause for celebration, given how difficult it’s become to get cross-aisle agreement on many of today’s issues.
But I was troubled by comments from the Christian Action League. Not by what they said, but instead question why their comments were included. The Constitution clearly states we separate church and state, meaning those with religious beliefs, as nonprofits (meaning they pay no taxes so we taxpayers subsidize them), have no standing to take public political positions. Let our elected officials make decisions that reflect their constituents’ views and keep church business inside the church.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro