glet - Bruce Bower - wednesday 7/21

Marijuana grows naturally, has had a variety of useful benefits dating back hundreds of years and after being gradually legalized by states throughout the U.S., is now being considered for medical use in North Carolina. That said, the good news in reading your article about the N.C. Compassionate Care Act is that there is bipartisan support, so regardless of your personal beliefs, this alone should be cause for celebration, given how difficult it’s become to get cross-aisle agreement on many of today’s issues.