glet - Bruce Bower sunday 10/24

Bigotry defined

Who’s the bigot?

To the letter writer (Oct. 20) who asked this question, a bigot is defined as “a person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.”

The Declaration of Independence stated that “all men are created equal” and an important part of our history is the transition from a white men-only world to a world in which Native Americans, women and ethnic minorities have equal rights.

Today discrimination is illegal. This evolution needs to be understood as part of our country’s history, documenting how, as we’ve grown and matured, we’ve become more inclusive and why this is a good thing. By the way, a conservative, defined as “a person who is averse to change and holds traditional values,” embraces MAGA (Make America Great Again), code for wanting America to be great again by returning to our past as a white-only world.

Is Lt Gov. Mark Robinson a conservative, progressive or simply an opportunist in it for the money? Doesn’t matter. Either way he’s a bigot and bigots don’t belong in public office.