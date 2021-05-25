glet - Bruce Bower Thursday 5/27

The question and answer about the wife’s survivor benefits suggested that whatever amount her husband was receiving would go to his wife when he passed, which is only true if they both took their benefits at the same chronological age. If the husband waited until full retirement age or later and his wife claimed her benefits at her minimum age or earlier than he had, his Social Security amount will be reduced when he passes. The new widow will find her benefit eliminated, her husband’s benefit discounted and might find her new total monthly payment up to 42% less than when her husband was alive.