glet - Carol M. Pulliam - friday

A difference of opinion

So many people have said terrible things about President Trump (and he has gotten grouchy and said lots of things he shouldn’t).

Bill Shore (“Country sense,” letter, Dec. 29) called the wrong person a slug. The career politician with a big smile and polish, who has weaseled his way into being president, is the proper slug.

Donald Trump never claimed to be a politician but he’s been a very competent achiever, even brokering peace in parts of the Middle East. When he brought our soldiers away from years-old battles he really proved his mettle.

Say what you will, but a man who allows all religious freedom of expression and values human life, being against abortion, should be a keeper!

Carol M. Pulliam

Kernersville