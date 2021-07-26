glet - Carol Pulliam - monday, 7/26

 Skip to main content
monday, 7/26
A tiny country

In reference to Max Carter’s guest column “Glimmer of optimism in occupied territories” (June 18): Having been to Israel with my church group, I've seen how tiny the country is. I don't see how the Jews are "occupying" it any more than Muslims are "occupying" America.

Speaking of who belongs where: Does America belong to the rest of the world? There's no limit on President Biden's mass immigration open door policies. Even here, people need to go through legal channels or not come at all.

Indian native Rev. Ravi Zacharias said mass immigration causes Marxism and then utter chaos. Why destroy America with the Communism people come here to escape?

God bless America!

Carol Pulliam

Kernersville

