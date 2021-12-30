GLET - Chuck Mann

Officer should be fired

Why hasn't the L.A. police officer who shot and killed an unarmed 14-year-old girl been fired?

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was trying on clothes at a Burlington Coat Factory store when she was shot and killed. She died in her mother's arms. For some reason the police officer hasn't been named. He is on administrative leave, which is the same as a paid vacation.

I think that we need a national law, a constitutional amendment or police union rule that states that any police officer who kills an unarmed, innocent child should be fired and banned from working at any law enforcement agency. No police officer should have a 'license to kill.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro