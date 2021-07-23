glet - Cole Edmondson - friday, 7/23

As an avid sports fan, I was disappointed when all sports were cancelled at the beginning of COVID. With the return of sporting events, I have noticed more articles in the news about unruly and disrespectful spectators, such as the Yankees fan who threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, or the Sixers fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. These players are human, just like you and me, and they have feelings. They should be respected even if they are on the opposing team.