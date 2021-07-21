glet - David B. Wilcox - wednesday 7/21

Absurd argument

In his July 15 column, “Trump’s social media exile was a blessing in disguise,” Marc Thiessen suggests that Donald Trump had suffered from over exposure and possibly some style points. This is what led to his defeat and, given his exile from social media, he could be in a great position for a comeback in 2024.

Thiessen cites two Gallup polls that indicate the public agrees with Trump that big tech has too much influence.

This argument is patently absurd. The only poll that matters showed 51.3% of voters for Biden (over 81 million) and 46.9% for Trump (over 74 million). What decided the election was not “Trump fatigue.” It was two justified impeachments, forced separations of families at the border, incitement of an insurrection, a corrupt administration leading to the pardoning of justly convicted felons and gross dereliction of his responsibility by denying science in favor of personal politics to needlessly exacerbate the COVID scourge.

Unfortunately, the list goes on. It’s a testament to incompetence, ignorance and utter disregard for our system of government. No, Thiessen, this was not a referendum on style points. I hope our institutions have survived this onslaught he attempts to rationalize.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro