 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GLET - David B. Wilcox
0 Comments

GLET - David B. Wilcox

  • 0

'Progressive priorities'

In his Dec. 22 column, Republican apologist Marc Thiessen laid out a case blaming President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer for failing to convince Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, thereby scuttling its passage.

Thiessen has proven without a doubt that his one and only mission is to cast aspersions on Democrats rather than actually debate policies. He lists “progressive priorities” including lead-free water, expanded broadband, electrification of vehicles and upgrades to energy transmission, fighting climate change and a host of others, which all sound worthwhile to me.

The question of whether the Democratic hierarchy could or could not convince Joe Manchin to support this bill is utterly irrelevant. The real elephant in the room (pun intended) is why 50 Republicans cannot support these common sense issues, these investments in our future, in our very survival. Let us keep in mind that during the 10-year period this legislation covers, we will spend just shy of $2 trillion. During that same period of time we will spend close to $8 trillion on defense. In the sentiments of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, “beware the military/industrial complex.”

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed in wrong-way crash early Friday in Greensboro
Local

2 killed in wrong-way crash early Friday in Greensboro

Police said 50-year-old William Junior Grimes and 50-year-old Tony Hester Vinson, both of Greensboro, died after Grimes drove his 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and struck Vinson's 1960 Ford Thunderbird head-on near South Elm-Eugene Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert