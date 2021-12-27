GLET - David B. Wilcox

Thiessen has proven without a doubt that his one and only mission is to cast aspersions on Democrats rather than actually debate policies. He lists “progressive priorities” including lead-free water, expanded broadband, electrification of vehicles and upgrades to energy transmission, fighting climate change and a host of others, which all sound worthwhile to me.

The question of whether the Democratic hierarchy could or could not convince Joe Manchin to support this bill is utterly irrelevant. The real elephant in the room (pun intended) is why 50 Republicans cannot support these common sense issues, these investments in our future, in our very survival. Let us keep in mind that during the 10-year period this legislation covers, we will spend just shy of $2 trillion. During that same period of time we will spend close to $8 trillion on defense. In the sentiments of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, “beware the military/industrial complex.”