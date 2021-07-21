 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Felton Foushee - thursday, 7/22
0 Comments

glet - Felton Foushee - thursday, 7/22

  • 0

Deep conversations

I recently had the pleasure of attending a multipart event called “Street Talk” at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in downtown Greensboro. On June 5 and July 10, numerous community members with diverse backgrounds gathered on Elm Street in front of the ICRCM and talked and listened to one another. The conversations were not surface level; they had depth and were wide-ranging.

In my groups, we discussed everything from reparations to dubious legislation, the role of charitable organizations in society and the government’s responsibility to its citizens. Many topics were discussed and debated. But one major point, on which we all were in agreement, was that those who represent us in our local and national government must do better. They need to listen, and take actions that truly reflect the desires of those who elected them to public office.

The “Street Talk” events have allowed for Greensboro residents to come together and share ideas. There is something even more beautiful than our city about that. Special thanks to John Swaine, his staff and the volunteers for doing a wonderful job. I look forward to future events and I hope to see you there.

Felton Foushee

Greensboro

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership
Faith

Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News