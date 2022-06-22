glet - Frank Hall Jr. - wednesday, 062222

Nurturing children

Our government would like to send many of us more money.

A recent Bloomberg News story points out that the current administration would like to pay the majority of daycare costs for families earning 175% more than the national salary average. The plan works like this. If you’re a 27-year-old software engineer with a wife and two children and you earn $90,000 per year, you would receive government assistance if you put your kids in a childcare facility.

The goal is to get more women into the workforce. The story insinuates that we should be ashamed that 32% of U.S. women with children between the ages of 3-5 have chosen to stay home to raise and nurture their children. Instead, could we find a way to celebrate these women who have chosen more time with their children over higher earnings?

The Bloomberg story argues that placing kids in a childcare facility helps prepare them for the rigors of kindergarten. Please! Many studies have indicated that children who have a mother or father at home with them until age 5 perform better in school, show fewer signs of stress and are less aggressive. Wouldn’t that benefit us all?

Frank Hall Jr.

Greensboro