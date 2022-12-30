GLET - Gary Kenton

Facts lead to accountability

The N.C. Superior Court has decided that Greensboro City Council members may not only look at police video related to the Zared Jones case but may actually talk about it. Hooray. The whole process took years, and many people forgot about it. Perhaps this was the objective.

Attorney Ameil Rossabi, who often speaks on behalf of the police, told the News & Record, “I’m not hearing anybody clamoring about this and going to the City Council every week and saying, ‘Hey, when are we going to get that video?’”

Rossabi is paid to represent his clients’ interests. Community activists do not get paid. But every time a Marcus Smith or a Joseph Lopez is killed, every time a Zared Jones or Jose Charles is harassed, activists will stand up and speak out for justice.

Rossabi also said, “The statute provides that there has to be a matter of public interest to release it. Now, six years later, why? What’s the reasoning behind it?”

Let me try to explain it. The public has an interest in transparency when actions are taken in our name by law enforcement or elected representatives. Without the facts, there can be no accountability. And without accountability there is no democracy.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro