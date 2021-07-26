glet - Gary Parker - monday, 7/26

 Skip to main content
Gary Parker - monday, 7/26
Gary Parker - monday, 7/26

Threatening our health

Why has public health become political?

Vaccinations stopped polio in the 1950s. They stopped the measles. And, they can stop COVID.

COVID stopped the Red Sox-Yankees game, stopped the 2020 Olympics and is messing up those rescheduled games this year. It has killed over 610,000 Americans.

Right now, one in two Americans has not been vaccinated. One in three is unlikely ever to get vaccinated. Looking at the map, the unvaccinated generally are from southern and western states. People on the Pacific coast and in the Northeast mostly are vaccinated.

Red states and blue states ... Is that crazy or what?

If you're not vaccinated, you're threatening your own health -- and mine. The recent drop in the stock market is telling you that you're also threatening your 401(K) and you're threatening everyone's.

Families all across America, including your own, are in jeopardy from this lack of responsibility. This is a grave moment -- one to care about yourself and others.

Get vaccinated. Your family's health, and my family's health, depend upon it.

Gary Parker

Archdale

