 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Gary Parker
0 comments

glet - Gary Parker

  • 0

A confounding problem

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a confounding problem for the world. The United States has been the main peacebroker over the years, but now has difficulty being accepted as an impartial negotiator.

Israel created this latest crisis by annexing Palestinian land, evicting Palestinians from the homes they had for generations, and by building settlements on land where they had no authority to do so. Then in April they sent police forces to a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem to quell "potential" disturbances - something they knew was sure to create an angry response.

Hamas took advantage of the Palestinian anger resulting from these Israeli incursions and fired rockets into Israel. So Israel attacked Hamas sites, killing dozens of men, women and children.

For years Israel has ignored international law by building settlements on Palestinian land. Now they've amped up the Palestinian anger by evicting people from generational homes and most recently by attacking Palestinian religious services at that holy site.

Netanyahu's precarious political standing in Israel clearly has contributed to this current Israeli aggression toward Palestinians. While Biden negotiates with him we should hold up the $735 million in weapons sales to Israel to encourage Israel to change its behavior.

Gary Parker

Archdale

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers
Govt-and-politics

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers

Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon, anyone who seeks benefits will have to prove they are looking for a job. Many unemployed people in the state already must follow those rules, due to a different order Cooper signed in March. The order Cooper issued Friday will apply it to everyone who is unemployed as of June 6.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News