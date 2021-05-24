glet - Gary Parker

A confounding problem

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a confounding problem for the world. The United States has been the main peacebroker over the years, but now has difficulty being accepted as an impartial negotiator.

Israel created this latest crisis by annexing Palestinian land, evicting Palestinians from the homes they had for generations, and by building settlements on land where they had no authority to do so. Then in April they sent police forces to a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem to quell "potential" disturbances - something they knew was sure to create an angry response.

Hamas took advantage of the Palestinian anger resulting from these Israeli incursions and fired rockets into Israel. So Israel attacked Hamas sites, killing dozens of men, women and children.

For years Israel has ignored international law by building settlements on Palestinian land. Now they've amped up the Palestinian anger by evicting people from generational homes and most recently by attacking Palestinian religious services at that holy site.