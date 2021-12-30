GLET - Gary Smith

As I turned to page A5 of the Dec. 30 News & Record, the first image that captured my attention was the photo of the young man wearing a hoodie bearing the Greek letter alphabets Kappa Alpha Psi. As we are a service fraternity founded on the campus of Indiana University in January 1911, I was proud to read of young brother Tyler Adams’ endeavor in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

The article ("Two ex-Charlotte teachers help focus on diversity") went on to explore the paucity of African American male educators in that school system and the United States at large. In almost three decades of membership in Kappa Alpha Psi and as someone who did not begin his career as an educator until his early 40s, I can attest to the decreasing gravitation to the field of education among many of my fellow brethren. One factor has been that many of our young brethren agree to loans to finance their education and choose fields such as finance, business and technology instead of education, quite aware that a starting salary in those fields will surpass that of one as a teacher.