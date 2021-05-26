glet - Gene Lemons Sunday 5/30

It’s nothing new

In a May 23 letter, "Money talks", the writer revisits his letter of five years ago that criticized the Trump fundraiser at the home of Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos.

He argued that the "money would do much more good for charitable purposes." Democrats have fundraisers, too, but I have not seen a letter saying their money should go to charity.

The writer laments that he was "criticized by self-appointed moralists for ‘trying to tell other people what to do with their money.’"

At this point, I am trying to sort out who the "self-appointed moralists” are. It appears that the writer certainly falls into that category. He condemns the Trump fundraiser and the "moralists" who supported it simply because they did not spend their money the way he thought they should.

On the claim that "money talks" when it comes to the Trump appointments of DeJoy and Wos, this is nothing new. Both parties have rewarded loyalists and big donors for years. So for the writer to single out DeJoy, Wos and the "moralists" who defended people's right to spend their money on the candidate of their choice is nothing more than partisan grandstanding.

Gene Lemons

Greensboro